Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Raving Crossbows, Veolicity Outdoor and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Swartz Culleton on behalf of Scott Campbell, asserts the plaintiff suffered serious and permanent injuries as a result of the allegedly defective design of the Ravin R10 crossbow. The case is 3:23-cv-01862, Campbell et al v. Ravin Crossbows, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Melanie Campbell

Scott Campbell

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-10

Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC

John Does 1-10

Ravin Crossbows, LLC

Velocity Outdoor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims