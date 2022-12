New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kimberly-Clark was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over Huggies-brand diapers. The suit, brought by Lee Litigation Group, contends that the products contain an ingredient which can burn infants' skin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02717, Campbell et al v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

December 06, 2022, 1:51 PM