Who Got The Work

Sarah A. Sullivan and Alexander Lee Callo of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Exscientia and the company's top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 21 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding former CEO Andrew Hopkins' unethical and inappropriate relations with employees and the defendants' improper response to his misconduct. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to disclose adverse financial conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-07181, Campanile v. Exscientia PLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 12, 2024, 2:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Campanile

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Defendants

Andrew Hopkins

Ben R. Taylor

David Nicholson

Exscientia PLC

Exscientia PLC

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws