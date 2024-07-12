Sarah A. Sullivan and Alexander Lee Callo of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Exscientia and the company's top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 21 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding former CEO Andrew Hopkins' unethical and inappropriate relations with employees and the defendants' improper response to his misconduct. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to disclose adverse financial conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-07181, Campanile v. Exscientia PLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 12, 2024, 2:38 PM