New Suit

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint accuses Correct the Record, a federal political committee organized to support Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election run, of not reporting contributions of more than $9 million to Hillary for America, the 2016 authorized campaign committee, for activities ranging from opposition research, video production to press outreach in violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act. According to the suit, expenditures that are coordinated with a candidate, are in-kind contributions to that candidate and subject to the Act’s comprehensive reporting requirements, contribution limits and source restrictions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00075, Campaign Legal Center v. Correct The Record et al.

Government

January 11, 2023, 5:55 AM