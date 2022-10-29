New Suit

The Campaign Legal Center and Democracy 21 filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, targeting the Federal Election Commission, challenges the FEC’s dismissal of two administrative complaints that the plaintiffs filed in 2015 alleging that former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Right to Rise Super PAC violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by raising more than $100 million in illegal soft money to support Bush’s 2016 presidential run. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03319, Campaign Legal Center et al v. Federal Election Commission.

Government

October 29, 2022, 2:31 PM