Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Huie Fernambucq & Stewart on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Home Depot and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morris Haynes on behalf of the estate of Raymond Camp, who was allegedly killed when the store's automatic door closed and knocked him to the ground. The case is 1:23-cv-00052, Camp v. Home Depot USA Inc. et al.