Cole, Scott & Kissane partners Richard Fillmore and Michael Kelly have entered appearances for G & S Electrical of Northwest Florida and George D. Sitton IV in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Northern District Court by Odom Law Group on behalf of three former electricians who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:23-cv-04167, Caminiti et al v. G & S Electrical Of Northwest Florida LLC et al.

April 06, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Schnatz

Dustin Horn

Kyle Caminiti

Plaintiffs

Odom & Barlow Pa - Pensacola Fl

defendants

G & S Electrical Of Northwest Florida LLC

George D Sitton, IV

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

Whibbs Stone & Barnett Pa - Pensacola Fl

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations