Air filtration manufacturer Camfil USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against former sales representative Summit Filtration Technology on Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, by Patterson + Sheridan and Shepherd & Shepherd, accuses the defendant of continuing to sell the plaintiff's products after termination of the sales rep agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00312, Camfil USA Inc. v. Summit Filtration Technology LLC.

December 08, 2022, 4:09 PM