Who Got The Work

Walmart has tapped attorney John A. Ramirez of Bush & Ramirez to fight a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed July 19 in Texas Southern District Court by The Webster Law Firm on behalf of Rebecca Cameron. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:22-cv-02401, Cameron v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas, LLC et al.