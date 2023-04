New Suit - Employment

UPS and Teamsters Local Union 519 were hit with an employment lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged age- and disability-based discrimination, was filed by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a UPS employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00103, Cameron v. United Parcel Service et al (TV2).

Transportation & Logistics

April 27, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Cameron

Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher Goldfarb

Arciniegas Law PLLC

defendants

United Parcel Service

Teamsters Local Union 519

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation