New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kroger was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Ohio Southern District Court over the labeling of its fruit-flavored sparkling water beverages. The complaint claims the beverages are misleadingly labeled 'naturally flavored' despite being artificially flavored with synthetic chemicals. The court action was filed by Dworken & Bernstein; the Elliot Law Office; and the Law Office of Ronald A. Marron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00694, Cameron v. The Kroger Company.