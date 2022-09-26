Removed To Federal Court

A group of global insurance syndicates removed a lawsuit filed by Cameron Parish Policy Jury to Louisiana Western District Court on Monday. The insurers are seeking to have the dispute resolved through arbitration pursuant to the underlying insurance contract. The litigation centers on a property insurance claim made by Cameron Parish based on damage sustained at more than 70 properties in Hurricane Laura in Aug. 2020. Cameron Parish is represented by Mudd, Bruchhaus & Keating; the insurers are represented by Deutsch Kerrigan LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05348, Cameron Parish Police Jury v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 7:26 PM