New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Facebook and Instagram were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of an Illinois man who describes himself as a heavy user of social media, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02170, Leonard v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.