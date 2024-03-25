Who Got The Work

Keith E. Smith of Wood Smith Henning & Berman has entered an appearance for St. Barks Dog Resort and West Coast Group Enterprises in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Vineyard Avenue premises, was filed Feb. 7 in California Central District Court by So Cal Equal Access Group on behalf of Cameron Harrell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Monica Ramirez Almadani, is 5:24-cv-00317, Cameron Harrell v. St. Barks Dog Resort LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 25, 2024, 9:54 AM

