News From Law.com

In sentencing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in federal prison on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York considered not only the amount of money lost in the cryptocurrency empire's collapse but also Bankman-Fried's acceptance of responsibility and honesty. Kaplan founded negatively on those last two points, observers said.

Cryptocurrency

March 28, 2024, 7:05 PM

nature of claim: /