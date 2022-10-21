Camden Jury Rules for Police in Wrongful Death Suit Where Ma...

News From Law.com

A jury in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey has returned a defense verdict in a police wrongful death suit involving a Black man who was bitten by a police dog. Police were called when the 32-year-old White was screaming and threatening others, allegedly due to a mental health crisis. The jury ruled for the defense following a 10-day trial conducted by U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, sitting by designation in Camden.

October 21, 2022, 2:16 PM