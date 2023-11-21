Camden Deputy Who Shot Absolved Man Had Been Fired for Exces...

News From Law.com

Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge fatally shot Leonard Cure during a roadside struggle after pulling him over for speeding, it wasn't the first time a traffic stop involving the Camden County sheriff's deputy had spiraled into violence. Last year, Aldridge dragged a driver from a car that crashed after fleeing the deputy on Interstate 95. Body and dash camera video obtained by AP show the driver on his back as Aldridge punches him. Records indicate the deputy faced no disciplinary action.

Georgia

November 21, 2023, 11:27 AM

nature of claim: /