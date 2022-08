New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Camden Catholic High School. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty electrostatic sprayer, targets Viking Pure Solutions, a manufacturer of disinfecting solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05244, Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, N.J. v. Viking Pure Solutions, LLC.

Education

August 26, 2022, 11:42 AM