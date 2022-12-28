Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Martin, Magnuson, McCarthy & Kenney and Fishkin Lucks on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Rust-Oleum and Home Depot to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Crowley & McCarthy on behalf of Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company, which claims that Rust-Oleum's Varathane Classic Stain product was the cause of a home fire. The case is 1:22-cv-12211, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Rust-Oleum Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2022, 3:08 PM