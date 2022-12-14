Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder and Fishkin Lucks LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against RPM International and Home Depot to New Hampshire District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from a fire allegedly caused by flammable wood varnish sold by the defendants, was filed by Crowley & McCarthy on behalf of Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company. The case is 1:22-cv-00553, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Rust-Oleum Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 7:10 PM