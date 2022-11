Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith Duggan Buell & Rufo on Friday removed a lawsuit against A.O. Smith and Broan-NuTone LLC to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty bathroom ventilation fan, was filed by Crowley & McCarthy on behalf of Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance, as subrogee of Thomas Gagnon. The case is 1:22-cv-00523, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Broan-NuTone, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 3:35 PM