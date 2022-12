Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com and Furniture Clinic to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which claims fire damage as the result of defectively flammable linseed oil for wood furniture, was filed by Methfessel & Werbel on behalf of Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance. The case is 2:22-cv-07617, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al v. Furniture Clinic Limited et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 15, 2022, 2:00 PM