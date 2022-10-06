Who Got The Work

Frederick L. Cottrell III and Jason J. Rawnsley of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to represent Zendrive Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit concerning technology that measures driving behavior. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Shaw Keller and Goodwin Procter on behalf of Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:22-cv-01260, Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inc. v. Zendrive Inc.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 10:20 AM