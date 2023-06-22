Cambridge Analytica Plaintiffs Lawyers Want $181M in Attorne...

Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers who settled long-standing litigation with Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal are asking for $181 million in attorney fees. In a Wednesday motion, co-lead class counsel Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver, whose two firms would get the vast majority of the fees, said 25% of the $725 million settlement was reasonable. The fees come after years of discovery battles that prompted U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to issue a $925,000 sanction against Facebook and Gibson Dunn.

June 22, 2023, 8:32 PM

