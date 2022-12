Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Houser LLP on Monday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and PHH Mortgage Corp. to California Central District Court. The complaint, which claims wrongful foreclosure, was filed by attorney Jane M. Szerman Esq. on behalf of Paul Cambria and Stephanie Cambria. The case is 2:22-cv-08790, Cambria et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation et al.