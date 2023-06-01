Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Verizon Communications to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Summers Nagy Law Offices on behalf of Cambria County Transit Authority and the Inclined Plane Inc., accuses Verizon, as successor in intertest to non-party G.T.E.M.T.O. Inc., of failing to maintain communication facilities in accordance with an executed right of way agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, Cambria County Transit Authority et al v. Verizon Pennsylvania LLC.
Telecommunications
June 01, 2023, 5:49 AM