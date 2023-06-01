Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Verizon Communications to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Summers Nagy Law Offices on behalf of Cambria County Transit Authority and the Inclined Plane Inc., accuses Verizon, as successor in intertest to non-party G.T.E.M.T.O. Inc., of failing to maintain communication facilities in accordance with an executed right of way agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, Cambria County Transit Authority et al v. Verizon Pennsylvania LLC.

Telecommunications

June 01, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Cambria County Transit Authority

The Inclined Plane, Inc.

defendants

Verizon Pennsylvania LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract