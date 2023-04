New Suit - Class Action

AbbVie was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendant of grossly overinflating the price of Humira, used to treat autoimmune and rheumatological conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02589, Camargo v. AbbVie Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Camargo

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Abbvie, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/