New Suit - Product Liability

Target was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Keller Postman on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder and ADHD. The case is 3:22-cv-05454, Camargo et al v. Target Corporation.