Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Theta Law Firm on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Hyundai Motor America to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Cline APC on behalf of the owner of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. The case is 3:22-cv-01837, Camarena v. Hyundai Motor America et al.