Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Rager Law Firm on behalf of Jaime Camilo Camarena-Regalado, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting unsafe conditions for patients. The case is 2:22-cv-06010, Camarena-Regalado v. Southern California Permanente Medical Group et al.

Health Care

August 24, 2022, 6:59 PM