Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lazare Potter Giacovas & Moyle on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sinayskaya Yuniver P.C on behalf of Camali TV, which seeks over $1.6 million for damages caused by an alleged act of arson. The case is 1:22-cv-06278, Camali TV, Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 1:09 PM