New Suit - Personal Injury

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Putnam Firm on behalf of Tawanda Calvin and the estate of Kerry Granderson, who died by overdosing on fentanyl. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00447, Calvin v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

Government

May 04, 2023, 1:57 PM

