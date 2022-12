Who Got The Work

Ryan C. Blazure and Danielle Vols of Thomas Thomas & Hafer have stepped in as defense counsel to Walmart in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 31 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Rothenberg & Campbell on behalf of Christopher Calvey and Sharon Calvey. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab, is 3:22-cv-01729, Calvey et al v. Wal-Mart USA, Inc. et al.