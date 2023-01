Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against New Albany Motor Co. d/b/a Coyle Chevrolet and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by the Sampson Law Firm on behalf of Rachael Calvert. The case is 4:23-cv-00003, Calvert v. New Albany Motor Co. Inc.