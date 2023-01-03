Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs, Altima Advisors and Guerriero IP on Tuesday removed to Ohio Southern District Court a trade secret and patent infringement lawsuit against Thor Custom Steel Coatings, Jonathan K. Winters, former product developer for Calvary Industries, and other defendants. The suit was filed by Eberly McMahon Copetas on behalf of Calvary, which accuses the defendants of misappropriating proprietary chemical compounds, and using misappropriated coating technology to file a provisional patent application. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Calvary Industries, Inc. v. Winters et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 03, 2023, 3:14 PM