Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against Bulk Chemicals and Joao Gomez to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by attorney Thomas E. Grossmann on behalf of Calvary Industries, accuses Gomez of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Bulk Chemicals. The case is 1:22-cv-00653, Calvary Industries Inc. v. Gomez et al.

Ohio

November 10, 2022, 6:33 PM