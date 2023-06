Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against DePuy Synthes Products Inc. and other defendants to Maryland District Court over their ATTUNE knee replacement system. The complaint was filed by the Jaklitsch Law Group on behalf of Jacqualin Calloway, claims that a defect causes the artificial knee to detach from recipients’ bones. The case is 1:23-cv-01477, Calloway v. DePuy Synthes Sales, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 01, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqualin Calloway

defendants

DePuy Synthes Sales, Inc.

DePuy Ireland Unlimited Company

DePuy Synthes Products, Inc.

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims