Calling the Move Irresistible, Orrick Trial Partner Jumps to...

Steptoe, which launched an office in Houston in January with a team of trial lawyers, continues to build out the office, adding prominent trial and appellate partner Claudia Frost Wilson, who has been a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's Houston office since it opened in 2016.Frost joined Steptoe on Monday as a partner in the intellectual property and litigation practices. The office opened in January with a group of 24 lawyers from Houston trial firm Smyser, Kaplan & Veselka.

February 06, 2024, 3:15 PM

