Calling Referee in His Own Divorce Case a Liar Who Fixes Mat...

A veteran New York lawyer has been publicly censured after repeatedly disparaging a special referee who adjudicated his divorce, calling the special referee "a liar" who "fixes matrimonial actions" in one of several letters sent to the state's chief administrative judge. In choosing to accept a joint motion for a public censure -- as opposed to a license suspension or disbarment -- the Appellate Division, First Department court said it is in no way "tolerating disrespectful and discourteous behavior by a member of the Bar."

New York

October 14, 2022, 3:16 PM