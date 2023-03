News From Law.com

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has upheld the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure, teeing up a circuit split. The U.S. Supreme Court in February agreed to review a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that the CFPB's funding structure violated the Constitution's appropriations clause.

