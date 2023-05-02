Calling Lawsuit Bare Bones, 7th Circuit Rejects Genetic Priv...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the dismissal of a "bare bones" class action against the asset management company Blackstone Inc. over its acquisition of Ancestry.com in what appears to be a first-of-its-kind federal appellate decision interpreting when claims can be brought under an Illinois genetic privacy law. A three-judge panel found Monday that individuals who provided their DNA to Ancestry.com failed to state a claim in their complaint alleging that Blackstone violated the Genetic Information Privacy Act when it bought the genealogy company.

May 02, 2023, 4:14 PM

nature of claim: /