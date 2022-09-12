Calling Judge Nit-Picky, Sidney Powell Challenges Her Kraken...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell criticized U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in a filing Monday asking a federal appeals court to overturn sanctions the judge imposed against the attorney over her failed lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election results in Michigan. In the 51-page brief, the conservative lawyer and co-counsel Howard Kleinhendler accused Parker, of the Eastern District of Michigan, of having "viewpoint discrimination," and said her order that required they pay $175,000 in sanctions "bristles with disapproval, disdain, and incredulity."

District of Columbia

September 12, 2022, 3:33 PM