Dozens of companies facing privacy suits under Daniel's Law say in a motion to dismiss that the measure is unconstitutional under the First Amendment and the New Jersey Free Speech Clause. Daniel's Law was enacted to safeguard the privacy of judges and other public officials, but the statute is excessively broad, making it susceptible to abuse, according to the motion to dismiss filed in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey.

New Jersey

June 12, 2024, 2:47 PM

