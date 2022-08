News From Law.com

The nomination period is now open for the annual Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, which aim to honor the many ways the industry is leveraging technology and innovation to improve the way legal services are delivered. Categories are available for law firms, law departments, and vendors and new law companies. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at ALM's annual Legalweek New York conference in March 2023.

August 23, 2022, 7:25 PM