New Suit - Securities

Akerna, a software developer and IT consultant for the cannabis industry, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court over the company's proposed merger with bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital Mining. The suit, brought by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Israel Caller, alleges that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01300, Caller v. Akerna Corp. et al.

Cannabis

May 23, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Israel Caller

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith, LLC

defendants

Akerna Corp.

Barry Fishman

Jessica Billingsley

Matt Kane

Scott Sozio

Tahira Rehmatullah

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws