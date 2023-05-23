Akerna, a software developer and IT consultant for the cannabis industry, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court over the company's proposed merger with bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital Mining. The suit, brought by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Israel Caller, alleges that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01300, Caller v. Akerna Corp. et al.
Cannabis
May 23, 2023, 8:14 PM