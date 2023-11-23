Who Got The Work

Steven Gibbs of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Seterus Inc. and Nationstar Mortgage, doing business as Mr. Cooper, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Keaveney Legal Group on behalf of Bernard Callahan, who contends that Seterus Inc. knowingly and negligently issued an insurance reimbursement check to Callahan's deceased wife, Myra Callahan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:23-cv-03904, Callahan v. Seterus Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Bernard C. Callahan

Keaveney Legal Group

defendants

Nationstar Mortgage

Seterus Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act