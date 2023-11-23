Steven Gibbs of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Seterus Inc. and Nationstar Mortgage, doing business as Mr. Cooper, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Keaveney Legal Group on behalf of Bernard Callahan, who contends that Seterus Inc. knowingly and negligently issued an insurance reimbursement check to Callahan's deceased wife, Myra Callahan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:23-cv-03904, Callahan v. Seterus Inc. et al.
