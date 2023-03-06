Who Got The Work

Heather Austin and Joshua Bachrach of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. and Navient Employees Comprehensive Welfare Benefits Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, over the denial of disability benefits, was filed Jan. 19 in Indiana Southern District Court by the Hankey, Marks & Crider on behalf of Laura Callahan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:23-cv-00118, Callahan v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 06, 2023, 5:30 AM