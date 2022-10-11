New Suit - Employment

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment violations. The court action was filed by Wigdor on behalf of Stephen Callahan, a former trader for the defendants who claims he was wrongfully terminated after he reported 'front-running' and other illegal trading activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08621, Callahan v. HSBC Holdings plc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 11, 2022, 5:03 PM