Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson PC on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Better Mortgage Corp. and one of its senior directors to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Varlack Legal Services on behalf of a former director for the defendant who claims that he was denied a promotion. The case is 4:23-cv-02357, Callahan v. Better Holdco, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Roosevelt Callahan

defendants

Better Holdco, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination