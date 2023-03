Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brown & James on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walgreens to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Tad K. Morlan on behalf of Dianne Call. The case is 6:23-cv-03063, Call v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 02, 2023, 4:06 PM